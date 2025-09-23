CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar leverage caste survey to consolidate community support

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have sensitised their respective communities -- Kurubas and Vokkaligas -- on the Socio, Economic and Educational Survey (popularly known as caste census) that the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes started on Monday. The move is to consolidate their positions if there is a transfer of the chief minister’s post.

Siddaramaiah has been quite visible, attending all the events organised by Kurubas, while Shivakumar has assured Vokkaligas that their interests would be safeguarded through a “special strategy”. Vokkaliga religious heads too have thrown their weight behind him. A reconciliation between Shivakumar and his archrival and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy at the Vokkaliga meet convened by Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji gave enough indication that the community is putting up a united front.

This could come in handy in November, when Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years in office and when the power sharing issue is likely to crop up, analysts said. But the report on the present survey will only be presented by the Backward Classes Commission a month later in December. The commission’s report is likely to include reclassification of OBC quota based on the caste census data.

The CM has been pushing for his community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. He sent a proposal to the Centre in July 2023, but it was rejected for various reasons. At his behest, the ST Welfare Department held a meeting to discuss the issue and send a fresh proposal to the Centre.