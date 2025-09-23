CM Siddaramaiah seeks Wipro's help to cut down traffic on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought permission from Wipro to permit limited vehicular movement through its campus to curb the severe traffic congestion at Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

In a letter dated September 19, CM addressed to Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji, it is stated that preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that if Wipro opens its campus to vehicular movement, it could reduce traffic on its adjoining stretches by 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours.

"One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the ORR corridor at Iblur Junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity and the quality of urban life", Siddaramaiah said, requesting to allow vehicle movement subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations.