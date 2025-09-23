CM Siddaramaiah slams Modi government over GST 2.0

MYSURU: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing him of deceiving Indians over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Chief Minister Siddaramaiahsaid that the former “imposed it, increased it and now pretends to pat our backs by bringing it down”.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Dasara Food Mela in Mysuru on Monday. Siddaramaiah contrasted the Centre’s policies with his government’s welfare measures. “I introduced the Anna Bhagya scheme to ensure that the poor don’t go to bed hungry. We gave 10 kg of rice free to the needy. That is the difference,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the BJP-led Union Government over the new GST reforms. “It is they (Centre) who pushed us into the deep well and now they are giving the ladder to climb. Is this what you call masterstroke? In the last eight years, they made salaried people and the poor to suffer. Many MSMEs shut shop. The people who are celebrating GST Utsav, for them imposing GST was a masterstroke before. They said this will change the nation. What happened now?” the minister said.