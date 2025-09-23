Confusion prevails among Lingayats, Panchamasalis on caste classification in Karnataka

BENGALURU: IT is no ordinary Socio, Economic and Educational Survey. Behind the neat columns of religion and caste lies a battle of identities, power and survival.
Only days ago, Panchamasali seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swami stunned his followers by urging them to tick “Hindu” under the religion column and “Panchamasali” under caste. The Panchamasalis, who make up an estimated 30% of the Lingayat population, felt betrayed and the air thickened with intrigue. The Akhila Bharat Lingayat Panchamasali Trust swiftly moved into action, convening a late-hour emergency session at the Kudalasangama Peetha-an ancestral ground of spiritual legitimacy.
Trust president Vijay Anand Kashappanavar was categorical when he said, “Our Peetha stands on Basavanna’s philosophy. Our mission is to get a clear recognition of Lingayat as an independent religion. Veerashaiva is only one of the 112 sub-sects. To call ourselves Hindu is to surrender our future.”
But such confusion and battles are not limited to Panchamasalis alone. The Veerashaiva Mahasabha has issued its own command, “All Lingayats, including Panchamasalis, must register as Veerashaiva-Lingayat”.
The survey has now spiralled into an identity struggle with the Panchamasali Trust insisting on “Lingayat,” Veerashaivas demanding “Veerashaiva Lingayat,” and Mrutyunjaya Swamiji siding with “Hindu”.
A Lingayat expert reminded the crowd in Kudalasangama that Mrutyunjaya Swamiji during the Basava Samskruti Abhiyana in Bagalkot had promised mutt leaders that he would back Lingayat as a religion.
“This U-turn has wounded our community. We don’t need publicity-seeking swamijis who shield politicians. Politicians can fend for themselves. Our people need leaders who will guard the weakest,” he said.
The Trust sent out a message to the community members that identifying themselves as “Hindu” yields no benefits and recognising themselves as “Lingayat” would unlock recognition and entitlements. The message was sent out that community members should write “Lingayat” under religion and “Panchamasali” under caste. Over 20 seers, leaders, and representatives lent their weight to the declaration.
In this census war, the forms may look harmless, but every tick mark is a weapon. Behind closed doors, old alliances fracture, new ones form, and the future of the Lingayat identity itself appears to be turning into some sort of a battle ground. The Basava Sanskriti Abhiyan, which has been a big draw will be held in Mysuru and they too have been saying that they need to register as Lingayats.