Confusion prevails among Lingayats, Panchamasalis on caste classification in Karnataka

BENGALURU: IT is no ordinary Socio, Economic and Educational Survey. Behind the neat columns of religion and caste lies a battle of identities, power and survival.

Only days ago, Panchamasali seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swami stunned his followers by urging them to tick “Hindu” under the religion column and “Panchamasali” under caste. The Panchamasalis, who make up an estimated 30% of the Lingayat population, felt betrayed and the air thickened with intrigue. The Akhila Bharat Lingayat Panchamasali Trust swiftly moved into action, convening a late-hour emergency session at the Kudalasangama Peetha-an ancestral ground of spiritual legitimacy.

Trust president Vijay Anand Kashappanavar was categorical when he said, “Our Peetha stands on Basavanna’s philosophy. Our mission is to get a clear recognition of Lingayat as an independent religion. Veerashaiva is only one of the 112 sub-sects. To call ourselves Hindu is to surrender our future.”

But such confusion and battles are not limited to Panchamasalis alone. The Veerashaiva Mahasabha has issued its own command, “All Lingayats, including Panchamasalis, must register as Veerashaiva-Lingayat”.

The survey has now spiralled into an identity struggle with the Panchamasali Trust insisting on “Lingayat,” Veerashaivas demanding “Veerashaiva Lingayat,” and Mrutyunjaya Swamiji siding with “Hindu”.

A Lingayat expert reminded the crowd in Kudalasangama that Mrutyunjaya Swamiji during the Basava Samskruti Abhiyana in Bagalkot had promised mutt leaders that he would back Lingayat as a religion.