Enumerators grapple with app glitches, long hours on first day of caste census in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Hiccups in downloading the app and lack of familiarity in using the app slowed down the first day of work for enumerators on Monday as they started the caste census. For sometime, the enumerators were confused over downloading the app and taking down details. The issue was resolved later.
Shobha, district officer, Backward Classes Department, said, “Initially, there were minor hiccups over downloading the app and logging in. It was the first day of work. Some enumerators need little time to acquaint themselves with the app and how to use it.
In one or two days, this work will become easy and the survey will be speeded up,” she said. “We need to collect information from each family, both personal and family.
We have to ask 61 questions, and of them, 41 are related to the individual and 20 to the family. We require one hour for each person. If there are four members in the family, it may easily take two-and-a-half to three hours, depending on how fast the members provide information,” said an enumerator.
Another enumerator told the TNIE, “Today, I faced problems with the app. I have to cover 143 families in 16 days. If we get a holiday for the Dasara, we will be left with only 15 days. It is difficult to do the survey of 5-6 families per day. The survey needs an additional 4-5 days.”
Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who arrived at the BEO office and launched the survey, said, “The confusion has been resolved. If there is a technical problem, even PM Modi’s app will not open.”
In Kalaburagi, an enumerator told TNIE that by the time she completed the survey in three houses, the app developed a snag and the team had to stop the work. Some enumerators from taluks said the app started working for them only by late afternoon. Kalaburagi DC Fouzia Taranum said she has not received any complaints about snags in the app.
In Hubballi, besides technical issues, there were problems in allocating areas and houses to teachers.