Enumerators grapple with app glitches, long hours on first day of caste census in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Hiccups in downloading the app and lack of familiarity in using the app slowed down the first day of work for enumerators on Monday as they started the caste census. For sometime, the enumerators were confused over downloading the app and taking down details. The issue was resolved later.

Shobha, district officer, Backward Classes Department, said, “Initially, there were minor hiccups over downloading the app and logging in. It was the first day of work. Some enumerators need little time to acquaint themselves with the app and how to use it.

In one or two days, this work will become easy and the survey will be speeded up,” she said. “We need to collect information from each family, both personal and family.

We have to ask 61 questions, and of them, 41 are related to the individual and 20 to the family. We require one hour for each person. If there are four members in the family, it may easily take two-and-a-half to three hours, depending on how fast the members provide information,” said an enumerator.