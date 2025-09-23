Karnataka caste survey stumbles on day one amid technical glitches, training gaps

BENGALURU: The Socio, Economic and Educational Survey-2025 by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes encountered many hiccups, including a PIL before the high court seeking postponement, and got off to a slow start on its first day on Monday. Enumerators across the state complained that they faced technical glitches including problems in logging on to the mobile application, server issues and lack of proper training.

In Kalaburagi, Ballari, Hubballi, Shivamogga and Haveri districts, the enumerators, who are teachers, faced technical glitches and the survey was delayed.

It did not take off in Bengaluru, except in its rural parts, as enumerators had not been trained because of issues arising out of the capital city being divided into five corporations and an overarching body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, being formed.