Karnataka Congress MLC hints at Cabinet reshuffle in November

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and MLC Saleem Ahmed on Monday hinted at a major reshuffle in the state cabinet in November, when the Siddaramaiah government completes two-and-half years in office.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the Congress leader said they have already requested the party leadership and the CM to give opportunities to new faces by allocating responsibilities of the party to 50% of the ministers. The cabinet reshuffle is likely in November, he added.

Stating that he too is a ministerial aspirant, the Congress MLC said he was a PCC working president in 2023. While three other working presidents were inducted into the cabinet, he was left out, Ahmed said, adding that he had faced injustice during that time.

“Now, I am confident that the CM, DCM, and the party high command will give me an opportunity during the next cabinet reshuffle. I won from Gadag, Haveri, and Dharwad in the Kittur Karnataka region.

No minority person from the Kittur Karnataka region has been given an opportunity in the last 20 years,” he said. He, however, refused to respond to a question on leadership change in the state.