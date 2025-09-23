Karnataka tells automakers to take back, recycle scrapped vehicles

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Environment Department has directed automobile manufacturers and dealers to take back end-of-life vehicles, cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, for scrapping and recycling.

Officials said metals and other materials extracted from scrapped vehicles must be recycled and reused. At the same time, unutilised components should either be scientifically disposed of or sent to cement industries for incineration. Companies will also be required to maintain audit reports of the process.

The department is preparing a draft policy on vehicle buy-back and recycling for government approval. “A policy decision will be taken soon. Discussions with the government are underway,” a senior department official said.

According to the official, manufacturers have been asked to extract usable metals from old vehicles to reduce waste and address multiple forms of vehicular pollution. “It is a misconception that vehicular pollution is only about emissions. Scrap piles, rotting metals and leaking chemicals are equally harmful. With the rising number of vehicles,especially electric vehicles, battery and lead disposal have become urgent issues,” the official said.

Talks are also on to offer incentives to companies that take back and recycle vehicles, such as benefits while expanding plants or seeking approvals for new projects. The initiative could also earn them carbon credits, boosting financial audits and business operations. In addition, firms will be expected to offer discounts to customers when buying back and scrapping vehicles.