Mob torches truck allegedly carrying beef in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A truck allegedly transporting beef from Kudachi to Kalaburgi was intercepted and set on fire in Ainapur town of Kagawad taluk on Monday night.

The truck was stopped near Sri Siddeshwar temple on Ugar Road in Ainapur village and set on fire by the mob.

Upon inspection, residents reportedly found over five tonnes of beef inside the truck. Enraged by the discovery, they torched the vehicle before police reached the spot.

By the time police arrived, the truck was completely gutted.

Firefighters from Ugar Sugar Factory and Athani fire brigade managed to extinguish the blaze.

Kagwad police team visited the site and conducted an investigation.

Cases have been filed under the anti-cattle slaughter law and robbery.

Police have registered two cases under the prevention of cattle slaughter act and prevention of cruelty to animals act.