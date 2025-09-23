SIT probes funding trail of Dharmasthala complainant

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged crimes in Dharmasthala, is now looking into the funding of the 45-year-old witness-complainant.

SIT sources said that 11 people through whose bank accounts the money was transferred to the key complainant have been issued notice. The complainant, a former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala, is currently in judicial custody in Shivamogga on charges of perjury.

“We questioned six people who had transferred the money to his account. Some of them are supporters of Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi. The complainant had received around Rs 3.5 lakh. Even from Girish Mattannavar’s wife’s account, there was a money transfer to the complainant about six months ago,” an officer associated with the SIT told the TNIE on condition of anonymity.

The officer said that a decision on registering Unnatural Death Report cases on seven skulls and human remains recovered by themselves or by the district police is yet to be taken, and the SIT has sought magistrate’s permission in this regard, the officer added.

“We are gathering details of missing complaints registered with the State Crime Record Bureau in Karnataka, neighbouring Kerala and Telangana, and other southern states. Based on forensic doctors’ information on the remains recovered, we will tally it with the missing cases,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the witness-complainant is likely to register a Section 183 statement before the Belthangady court on Tuesday. Thimarodi is yet to appear for questioning after being booked under the Arms Act upon finding a gun and weapons at his house during the search by the SIT. Meanwhile, legal counsel for Thimarodi has reportedly filed a bail petition.