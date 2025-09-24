Aroma of coffee fills the air at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri

MADIKERI: The aroma of coffee filled the air at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri as Coffee Dasara was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Stalls that sold free coffee and marketed coffee-based dishes were the highlights of the event, which recorded participation from hundreds of coffee connoisseurs.

A variety of coffee, coffee cakes, coffee chocolates and even art from coffee were on display across over 48 stalls that were installed as part of the Coffee Dasara celebration.

Pure and unadulterated cups of coffee made their rounds across the majority of stalls, including the stall put up by the Coffee Board.

Machineries related to the coffee sector were also marketed at the venue, and Coorg Coffee received a special status at the event.

The formal function as part of the event was inaugurated by Coffee Board of India president Dinesh Devavrinda. Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, who presided over the formal event, said that everyone should come together and make an effort without politics to solve the problems of coffee farmers in Kodagu.