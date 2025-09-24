Aroma of coffee fills the air at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri

MADIKERI: The aroma of coffee filled the air at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri as Coffee Dasara was inaugurated on Wednesday.
Stalls that sold free coffee and marketed coffee-based dishes were the highlights of the event, which recorded participation from hundreds of coffee connoisseurs.
A variety of coffee, coffee cakes, coffee chocolates and even art from coffee were on display across over 48 stalls that were installed as part of the Coffee Dasara celebration.
Pure and unadulterated cups of coffee made their rounds across the majority of stalls, including the stall put up by the Coffee Board.
Machineries related to the coffee sector were also marketed at the venue, and Coorg Coffee received a special status at the event.
The formal function as part of the event was inaugurated by Coffee Board of India president Dinesh Devavrinda. Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, who presided over the formal event, said that everyone should come together and make an effort without politics to solve the problems of coffee farmers in Kodagu.
“Although the price of coffee is excellent, there are many problems in the sector. Growers are facing problems, including weather fluctuations and wildlife conflicts. These problems should be solved without politics. Several organisations that are promoting coffee crops must make an effort to hold talks with the revenue and forest departments to address the problems of the growers,” he opined.
Dinesh Devavrinda, who inaugurated the programme, said that coffee production and market value can be increased through the Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO).
“We will start an FPO training centre at Kodagu University. The support for the coffee market is good. More and more youth are coming into this industry,” said Dinesh.
He informed that 95% of Kodagu is grown by small farmers. He commented on the global coffee market and said, “The European Union's Deforestation Act has been implemented and the importers there are tracking the originality of the coffee. If the number of shade trees in the plantations is reduced, it will be difficult for coffee to be exported to Europe.”
He urged the growers to download the India Coffee app developed by the Coffee Board. “This application will help detect whether the number of trees in a plantation, which is identified through the ISRO INSAT satellite, is reduced. Only if it is not, export will be possible,” he explained.
He, meanwhile, confirmed that India has set a target of growing 7 lakh tonnes of coffee annually.
Seminars on technological developments and progressive farming in the coffee sector were also hosted as part of the event. Kodagu DC Venkat Raja and others from the district administration were present during the programme.