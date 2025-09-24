Banu Mushtaq’s 'Edeya Hanate' sells like hot cakes at Dasara Book Fair in Mysuru

MYSURU: Despite the controversy surrounding the invitation extended to International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara, her books are among the bestsellers at the ongoing Dasara Book Fair. Bibliophiles thronging the stalls at the fair being held at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds in Mysuru are actively seeking out works by Banu.

Banu’s short story collection 'Edeya Hanate' (Heart Lamp), published in 2024 and translated by Deepa Bhasthi, won the International Booker Prize in 2025. The controversy over Banu’s invitation and the protests that followed only drew more attention to her works.

Following her inaugural speech stressing unity, Banu’s books now share shelf space with literary greats like Poornachandra Tejaswi and Kuvempu at the exhibition-cum-sale, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, the Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav Committee, and the Kannada Book Authority. Publishers, including Abhiruchi Prakashana, which brought out Edeya Hanate and its English version, Heart Lamp, have prominently displayed Banu’s works.

University of Mysore first division clerk Ravi M, who purchased Edeya Hanate from Veera Loka Books, said, “Banu Mushtaq has brought laurels to Karnataka at the international level. We are delighted that a Kannada writer has won such a prestigious award.” Prasanna, a staffer at Kadamba Prakashana, Chamarajpet, said, “Many visitors are inquiring about Banu Mushtaq’s books. I have already sold four copies of Edeya Hanate .”

Adding to the buzz, the Kannada Book Authority launched Booker Banu—Banu Mushtaq Baduku Baraha, a biography by B Shivananda, at the fair.