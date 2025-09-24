CM Siddaramaiah made everybody unhappy, says BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Tuesday stated that by ordering a caste census in a tearing hurry, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made everybody, including his cabinet colleagues, unhappy. “As of today, the Vokkaligas, the Lingayats, the Dalits, the OBCs, the Brahmins, the minorities, the tribes, and the nomads are upset with the Congress government.

The Chief Minister should ask if his own Kuruba community is with him or if they too are upset. Who is really happy with the caste survey is a good question to ask. Perhaps only Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP MP stated on X.

The BJP leader said each community has its own grouse against the caste survey, and they are afraid of its final outcome.

“Siddaramaiah will finish off the Congress, and there will be nothing really left for DK Shivakumar to take over when the time comes.

Anyway, we in the BJP have nothing to complain about all this,” he stated, adding that there was no need for a caste survey when the Centre had announced a survey along with the general census, and now Siddaramaiah is caught in a difficult situation.