GST reforms benefitting people across the nation: Chikballapur MP Dr K Sudhakar

CHIKKABALLAPURA: Chikkaballapura MP Dr K Sudhakar praised the Narendra Modi-led Central government for bringing significant reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), stating that it has brought economic benefits to the people across India.
Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakar, who is also a member of the parliamentary standing committee of the Finance committee, said about how the GST system had been simplified and tax rates reduced under the leadership of PM Modi.
"The Central government had reduced the GST rate from 18% to 5% on several key goods and services, including tractors, fertilisers, and drip irrigation equipment used by farmers. This will have a positive impact on the middle class and the poor," he said.
Sudhakar, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance, said: “Even I did not expect the government to take such a bold step, but I would like to extend my special thanks, especially on behalf of the middle class and the poor.”
Dr Sudhakar also drew attention to the Central government's development initiatives. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, 144 Vande Bharat trains are operational, the number of airports has doubled compared to the UPA period, and the national highways network has grown by 60 pc. Furthermore, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system ensures that 90 pc of government funds directly reach people's accounts.
He pointed out the substantial increase in defence subsidies, with the NDA government allocating 34 times more funding than the UPA government for the defence sector.
While Sudhakar lauded the GST reforms, he criticised the Congress-led state government for its stance on the changes. He claimed that Congress views GST as a “guarantee extortion tax,” as they have raised taxes in the state on several fronts.
He also slammed the state government for increasing the cost of milk (from Rs 38 to Rs 47) and bus fares (from Rs 100 to Rs 115 for a 100 km journey).
"Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 4% and 8%, respectively. Water charges have surged by 55%, electricity rates have gone up from ₹120 to ₹145, and stamp duty has increased by 150%," he added.
He also accused the state government of mismanaging funds allocated for Dalit welfare, claiming that a significant portion of grants meant for the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) have been diverted for the implementation of guarantees. He pointed out cuts in grants for several backward class development corporations, including a ₹90 crore cut for the Backward Classes Development Corporation.
Contradiction in the state government's stance
The first-time Lok Sabha member further questioned the state government's position on GST. Despite objections to the GST tax cuts, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had signed off on the reforms on behalf of the state government. Sudhakar questioned why the government had signed the agreement if it was against the reform.
He said the people have already started benefiting from the GST reform, which has been implemented effectively by industries and traders. He urged those who are not complying with the new GST rates to be questioned, as the public has already seen tangible benefits from the changes.