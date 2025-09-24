GST reforms benefitting people across the nation: Chikballapur MP Dr K Sudhakar

CHIKKABALLAPURA: Chikkaballapura MP Dr K Sudhakar praised the Narendra Modi-led Central government for bringing significant reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), stating that it has brought economic benefits to the people across India.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakar, who is also a member of the parliamentary standing committee of the Finance committee, said about how the GST system had been simplified and tax rates reduced under the leadership of PM Modi.

"The Central government had reduced the GST rate from 18% to 5% on several key goods and services, including tractors, fertilisers, and drip irrigation equipment used by farmers. This will have a positive impact on the middle class and the poor," he said.

Sudhakar, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance, said: “Even I did not expect the government to take such a bold step, but I would like to extend my special thanks, especially on behalf of the middle class and the poor.”

Dr Sudhakar also drew attention to the Central government's development initiatives. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, 144 Vande Bharat trains are operational, the number of airports has doubled compared to the UPA period, and the national highways network has grown by 60 pc. Furthermore, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system ensures that 90 pc of government funds directly reach people's accounts.