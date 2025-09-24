Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh conduct joint decoy operation to curb female foeticide

BENGALURU: In a successful cross-border decoy operation, the Karnataka Health Department, in coordination with its Andhra Pradesh counterpart, prevented an attempted female foeticide and exposed an illegal sex determination network operating across state lines. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao commended the swift and coordinated action, stating that strict measures would be taken against those involved in such unlawful practices, irrespective of location.
The case involved a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Malavalli in Mandya district, already a mother of three daughters. She had allegedly undergone illegal prenatal sex determination through an agent. Upon learning the foetus was female, she reportedly planned to terminate the pregnancy in Andhra Pradesh, despite being five months pregnant.
The operation was led by Karnataka PCPNDT State Nodal Officer Dr Vivek Dorai, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh PCPNDT State Nodal Officer Dr K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar. The decoy operation took place on 21 September at Basha Nursing Home in Kodumur Taluk of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.
The situation came to light during routine health monitoring of migrant workers in Malavalli. On 2 September, ASHA workers noticed the pregnant woman appeared weak and unwell. Preliminary inquiries revealed she had recently undergone illegal sex determination and had refused medication after learning the foetus was female. The workers immediately alerted the local medical officer, triggering a formal investigation.
Authorities found that an agent’s phone number had been provided to the woman's husband, who then arranged for a meeting on 31 August 2025 at Guntakal Bus Station in Andhra Pradesh. The sex determination procedure, reportedly only carried out on Sundays, was facilitated by a woman agent identified as Seethamma.
Seethamma transported the woman in an auto-rickshaw for the scan and later informed the husband that the foetus was female. She also offered to arrange an abortion for an additional Rs 20,000. However, the couple declined the abortion and returned to Malavalli.
Based on this information, a coordinated decoy operation was executed near the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, close to Ballari, Raichur, and Vijayanagara districts. As part of the controlled setup, the couple was provided Rs 9,000. During the sting, Seethamma collected Rs 7,500, of which Rs 2,000 was paid to a medical store, Rs 5,500 retained by herself, and Rs 1,500 returned to the couple. The serial numbers of the currency notes were pre-recorded and later verified to confirm the illegal transaction.
Seethamma disclosed that a doctor named Dr Baby, based in Tilak Nagar, Guntakal, was to carry out the abortion if required.
All gathered evidence has been handed over to Andhra Pradesh State Nodal Officer Dr K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar for further legal proceedings.