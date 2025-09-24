Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh conduct joint decoy operation to curb female foeticide

BENGALURU: In a successful cross-border decoy operation, the Karnataka Health Department, in coordination with its Andhra Pradesh counterpart, prevented an attempted female foeticide and exposed an illegal sex determination network operating across state lines. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao commended the swift and coordinated action, stating that strict measures would be taken against those involved in such unlawful practices, irrespective of location.

The case involved a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Malavalli in Mandya district, already a mother of three daughters. She had allegedly undergone illegal prenatal sex determination through an agent. Upon learning the foetus was female, she reportedly planned to terminate the pregnancy in Andhra Pradesh, despite being five months pregnant.

The operation was led by Karnataka PCPNDT State Nodal Officer Dr Vivek Dorai, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh PCPNDT State Nodal Officer Dr K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar. The decoy operation took place on 21 September at Basha Nursing Home in Kodumur Taluk of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

The situation came to light during routine health monitoring of migrant workers in Malavalli. On 2 September, ASHA workers noticed the pregnant woman appeared weak and unwell. Preliminary inquiries revealed she had recently undergone illegal sex determination and had refused medication after learning the foetus was female. The workers immediately alerted the local medical officer, triggering a formal investigation.