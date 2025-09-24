Karnataka HC grants interim relief to BJP leader Renukacharya in DJ ban protest case

DAVANAGERE: The High Court on Wednesday directed the government and police not to take any coercive action against BJP leader M. P. Renukacharya in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The court issued the interim order while hearing Renukacharya’s petition seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The case arises from his protest against the Davanagere district administration’s decision to ban high-decibel DJ music during the Ganesh idol immersion procession. At a press conference, he allegedly urged youth to defy the order and play DJ music during the immersion, leading to the registration of the FIR.

Renukacharya approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and requested a stay on the investigation. Granting interim relief, Justice M. I. Arun observed: “The respondents are directed not to initiate any coercive steps against the petitioner. The petitioner shall cooperate with the investigation.”

The FIR invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), Section 189(2) (unlawful assembly), Section 190 (liability of every member of an unlawful assembly), and Section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way).