Karnataka HC grants interim relief to BJP leader Renukacharya in DJ ban protest case

DAVANAGERE: The High Court on Wednesday directed the government and police not to take any coercive action against BJP leader M. P. Renukacharya in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The court issued the interim order while hearing Renukacharya’s petition seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The case arises from his protest against the Davanagere district administration’s decision to ban high-decibel DJ music during the Ganesh idol immersion procession. At a press conference, he allegedly urged youth to defy the order and play DJ music during the immersion, leading to the registration of the FIR.
Renukacharya approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and requested a stay on the investigation. Granting interim relief, Justice M. I. Arun observed: “The respondents are directed not to initiate any coercive steps against the petitioner. The petitioner shall cooperate with the investigation.”
The FIR invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), Section 189(2) (unlawful assembly), Section 190 (liability of every member of an unlawful assembly), and Section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way).
Additionally, Renukacharya has been booked under Section 353(2), which penalises making, publishing, or circulating false or inflammatory statements likely to promote enmity or hatred on religious, linguistic, caste, or community grounds.
Appearing for the BJP leader, counsel Prabhu Pujar S argued that his client’s statements were misreported and distorted, and that he neither organised the procession nor obstructed any public way. Counsel for the state government, however, questioned Renukacharya’s language, arguing that he should have legally challenged the district administration’s order rather than inciting people to violate it.
The matter has been adjourned indefinitely and is expected to be listed after the court vacations.