This year Dasara’s dubious record, 2,219 members included in 16 sub-committees

MYSURU: The list of non-official members for 16 Dasara sub-committees has been announced and it is nothing short of a record.

A staggering 2,219 members have been named as chairpersons, vice-presidents and members across different committees, sparking discontent in political circles.

From political veterans to youth leaders from Congress have been included in the list. From yoga to wrestling, food mela to cultural events, each committee boasts of over a hundred members.

The Jamboo Savari (procession) and Yuva Dasara committees top the chart with 155 members each, while the Yoga Dasara sub-committee has 135 members. Committees such as illumination and Kavi Goshti (poets’ meet) carry more than 120 names.

Political veterans too have found space. Former zoo authority chairperson Mallige Veeresh is the chairperson of the Women and Child Dasara committee, while former corporator KV Mallesh heads the Cultural Dasara committee. But the frustration is not just about the record numbers. Congress workers from across Mysuru and neighbouring districts, who lobbied hard for berths, are expressing frustration at the timing.

“Every year, the names come late. The officers do all the work, and we are left as mere names on paper,” said a senior Congress worker, adding that lobbying for the posts has become more about visibility than responsibility.

While the jumbo-sized committees showcase the ruling party’s bid to accommodate its cadre and allies, a senior retired police officer said it reflects patronage politics at its peak.