Two government doctors among five held in fake certificate racket in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Malleswaram police have arrested five individuals, including two government doctors, two teachers, and a First Division Assistant (FDA), for allegedly creating fake physically handicapped (PH) certificates for 21 students to help them claim medical seats under PH quota during the PG NEET counselling. They allegedly charged Rs 5-10 lakh per candidate for issuing the certificates.

The accused have been identified as Bharmappa KB (50), a government higher primary school teacher from Nandini Layout in Bengaluru; DJ Sudhakar, a native of Koppal working in a government school in Hospet in Vijayanagara District; Umesh Nagappa Choudhary, an FDA in Hospet; Dr. Hariprasad, Administrative Medical Officer (AMO); and Dr. Srinivas, a pediatrician, both working at a government hospital in Hospet.

According to the police, the fake certificate racket came to light after the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) noticed discrepancies.

Accused sought Rs 5-10L for fake certificates

While the candidates had not opted for PH quota while initially applying for medical seats, they later applied during the online revision process, claiming to have hearing impairment.

As per KEA rules, the candidates were sent to Victoria Hospital and NIMHANS on July 17 to undergo an audiogram and BERA (Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response) test. Doctors later found that the audiological evaluation reports submitted by the candidates were not authentic. Following this, KEA issued notices to 21 candidates to submit documents.