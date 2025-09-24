Two government doctors among five held in fake certificate racket in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Malleswaram police have arrested five individuals, including two government doctors, two teachers, and a First Division Assistant (FDA), for allegedly creating fake physically handicapped (PH) certificates for 21 students to help them claim medical seats under PH quota during the PG NEET counselling. They allegedly charged Rs 5-10 lakh per candidate for issuing the certificates.
The accused have been identified as Bharmappa KB (50), a government higher primary school teacher from Nandini Layout in Bengaluru; DJ Sudhakar, a native of Koppal working in a government school in Hospet in Vijayanagara District; Umesh Nagappa Choudhary, an FDA in Hospet; Dr. Hariprasad, Administrative Medical Officer (AMO); and Dr. Srinivas, a pediatrician, both working at a government hospital in Hospet.
According to the police, the fake certificate racket came to light after the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) noticed discrepancies.
Accused sought Rs 5-10L for fake certificates
While the candidates had not opted for PH quota while initially applying for medical seats, they later applied during the online revision process, claiming to have hearing impairment.
As per KEA rules, the candidates were sent to Victoria Hospital and NIMHANS on July 17 to undergo an audiogram and BERA (Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response) test. Doctors later found that the audiological evaluation reports submitted by the candidates were not authentic. Following this, KEA issued notices to 21 candidates to submit documents.
Three parents appeared and revealed that four men had provided them with fake certificates. Based on this, a KEA administrative officer filed a complaint against 24 people, including 21 students, on September 8. Police Inspector BR Jagadish and his team began the probe and identified as Bharmappa as the kingpin of the racket.
“A native of Chitradurga, he had connections with Sudhakar and Umesh, and together they forged documents and, on a commission basis, obtained doctors’ signatures for fake PH certificates. Bharmappa had assured other teachers that he could secure NEET seats for their children and also approached other parents through his connections, promising to get medical seats. The accused demanded Rs 5–10 lakh and had collected between Rs 2–5 lakh as advance,” an officer said.
He added that five more people, including government doctors, are also involved. It is learnt that it is unlikely to initiate action against students, as their careers would be affected.