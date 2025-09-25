Azim Premji declines CM Siddaramaiah's request for 'limited vehicular movement' through Wipro campus

BENGALURU: Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji has declined Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's request to allow limited vehicular movement through the company's campus in Bengaluru, saying that it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company, not meant for public thoroughfare.

He also said that allowing public vehicular movement through Wipro's Sarjapur campus will cause "significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges".

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had on September 19 written to Premji to explore "the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations".

Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours, Siddaramaiah wrote.

"Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest," the Chief Minister said.