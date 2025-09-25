Bhyrappa a towering stalwart: PM Modi

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the death of novelist SL Bhyrappa and described him as a “towering stalwart” whose thought-provoking works in Kannada literature stirred the conscience and delved into India’s soul, inspiring generations to reflect and engage with society. Modi emphasised Bhyrappa’s fearless and timeless thinking, noting that his passion for history and culture will continue to inspire.

CM Siddaramaiah said that with Bhyrappa’s demise, the literary world has become poor. “SL Bhyrappa had a unique and intimate style and had a vast readership. With his demise the literary world has become poorer,” the CM said, adding that Bhyrappa was a “giant of Kannada literature” whose novels captured the essence of human experience, leaving a lasting legacy.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy called the novelist a “literary titan,” whose works will remain eternal, offering condolences to his family and fans.

Law and Parliamentary Minister HK Patil said Bhyrappa was partial in favour of the truth. He was one the most courageous writers who tried to enlighten society, he said.