Bhyrappa was a magician with a pen: TN Seetharam

“In early 2000, I was approached by HG Narayana who had produced Kanoor Heggadathi, based on Kuvempu’s novel, and which won a national award. They wanted me to direct a novel-based movie and I chose SL Bhyrappa’s Mathadaana (Elections).

At that time, my TV serial Mayamruga was popular and we had just finished the project. In 1999, I contested assembly polls from Gouribidanur constituency and lost. So, when they approached me, I opted for Mathadaana, because it was similar to my story. In his book, Bhyrappa had written about a young doctor who was famous and was pushed into elections. He contested and lost; I chose this novel as it was about a man who lost elections. There were so many similarities.

At that time, IAS officer IM Vittal Murthy was heading the Department of Kannada and Culture and through him, we contacted Bhyrappa who was residing in Mysuru. In fact, Bhyrappa was my distant relative on my mother’s side. When I called him, Bhyrappa questioned me on my eligibility to direct this movie. I told him about Mayamruga, and that I had lost the Assembly polls. He told me to come to Mysuru, where I got his permission letter to adapt his novel into a movie.

The novel is based in the 1950s and I wanted to adapt it to the 1970s, and he trusted me with it. Bhyrappa knew the novel and cinema are two different platforms, and some changes are needed for the media of cinema.

His novels Tabbali Neenaade Magane and Vamsha Vriksha had already become movies by then.