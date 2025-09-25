BJP netas fill potholes, accuse Karnataka govt of corruption

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Wednesday organised protests across Karnataka against the menace of potholes and the poor condition of roads. In Bengaluru, protests were held at multiple locations. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly
R Ashoka and Basavanagudi MLA LV Ravisubramanya, along with other party workers, filled potholes near Kamakya Layout in Banashankari in the city.
LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MLAs and MLCs, and party workers also participated in a rasta roko (road blockade) protest and raised the voice against the state government negligence. Protests were held in Mahalakshmi Layout, in front of Kanteerava Studios, Yelahanka, Banshankari, and other parts of Bengaluru, demanding immediate road repairs.
“The roads across Karnataka have become death traps, causing daily casualties and injuries. By filling potholes ourselves, we are sending a message to the government that it has lost its capability. The government claims Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated for road asphalting. Then why do potholes still remain, he questioned. “Has the work been done, or was it left incomplete? Or was the money siphoned off? Nearly 60% appears to have been misappropriated. The government must repair roads properly, not just cover potholes temporarily,” Ashoka said, adding that earlier BMTC buses ran at 19 kmph and now, on a 10 km stretch, they barely move at 9 kmph.
“Roads are unsafe for buses, cars, and two-wheelers alike. Even IT and BT companies raising concerns are being ignored. People are frustrated, and if the government does not act, residents may have no choice but to avoid Bengaluru for months at a time,” he said. He said Bengaluru generates over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in revenue annually, yet road maintenance remains inadequate. The government should release Rs 10,000 crore to repair and maintain all roads, Ashoka added.
Ashoka criticised DCM DK Shivakumar for his remark about potholes near the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi, he said, “Please take a flight and see if there is a pothole in front of the US President’s residence. Look at what you have done here, people have chosen you.”
Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, who led the protest in his constituency, demanded immediate repairs and alleged that the Congress government indulged in corruption, using substandard asphalt that has led to widespread potholes.