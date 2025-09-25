BJP netas fill potholes, accuse Karnataka govt of corruption

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Wednesday organised protests across Karnataka against the menace of potholes and the poor condition of roads. In Bengaluru, protests were held at multiple locations. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

R Ashoka and Basavanagudi MLA LV Ravisubramanya, along with other party workers, filled potholes near Kamakya Layout in Banashankari in the city.

LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MLAs and MLCs, and party workers also participated in a rasta roko (road blockade) protest and raised the voice against the state government negligence. Protests were held in Mahalakshmi Layout, in front of Kanteerava Studios, Yelahanka, Banshankari, and other parts of Bengaluru, demanding immediate road repairs.

“The roads across Karnataka have become death traps, causing daily casualties and injuries. By filling potholes ourselves, we are sending a message to the government that it has lost its capability. The government claims Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated for road asphalting. Then why do potholes still remain, he questioned. “Has the work been done, or was it left incomplete? Or was the money siphoned off? Nearly 60% appears to have been misappropriated. The government must repair roads properly, not just cover potholes temporarily,” Ashoka said, adding that earlier BMTC buses ran at 19 kmph and now, on a 10 km stretch, they barely move at 9 kmph.