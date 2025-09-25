Camp elephants in demand for Dasara, Karnataka forest dept mulls use of robots instead

BENGALURU: As the state forest department is facing a different sort of man-elephant conflict in the Dasara festive season, the department has been getting applications from multiple religious institutions and political offices to send camp elephants for Dasara processions. The department got requests from Hubballi and Tumkuru, apart from the usual to send camp elephants to Mysuru, Nanjangud, Srirangapatna and Shivamogga.
Principal chief Conservator of Forests, PC Rai, had sought details of elephants in Sakrebylu, Dubare and other camps to send them to Tumkuru and to Hubballi to participate in Dasara and mutts’ celebrations in November. The staffers of the camps responded that the elephants are not trained for processions and festivities.
The forest department corresponded the same to the state government and suggested that elephants housed in various mutts of the state be used instead. The department also suggested that robotic elephants donated by NGOs to mutts be used instead.
The mutts and districts have sought forest department elephants at no cost. If they take elephants from neighbouring states, they have to pay at least Rs 2 lakh per day for each elephant. The organising committees pay for transport, food, accommodation and training of elephants, mahouts and kawadis.
“Directions have been issued to send tuskers from Sakrebylu to Tumkuru. Three cow-elephants from other mutts are being arranged. We are not sending any elephants to Hubballi for any festivities,” said an official source.
Conservationists and forest officials admitted that the government is violating the 2015 Karnataka High Court directions. In Writ Petition 4610/2013, the court said, “We direct the authorities to formulate guidelines for prohibiting the use of elephants in any form of begging, performance or procession, in consultation with all concerned in the matter.”
On state government orders and approval from the Karnataka High Court, the forest department has been annually sending 14-16 well-trained, camp elephants for Dasara. Three elephants from the Sakrebyle elephant camp are also sent to Shivamogga.
“But this year we have got directions from the Home Minister, the Chief Minister and the Forest Minister to send 12 camp elephants to Tumkuru and Hubballi. Elephants sent to Mysuru are annually trained.
Though camp elephants are trained to follow mahouts’ commands, they are accustomed to small groups of people. Events like Dasar make them vulnerable to untoward incidents. But the ministers and politicians do not understand this,” the official added.