CM Siddaramaiah gives credit to Congress for cut in GST rates

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led Union Government on the economic front, saying that its tax policies are “anti-people.”

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna in Bihar, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the Centre slashed GST rates following demands from the Congress-ruled states, though they were aware that they would end up losing 70% of revenue from such a move.

“Amidst darkness under BJP’s rule, where common Indians were crushed, the Congress has been the torchbearer of hope,” the Chief Minister said, adding that it was the Congress and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s fearless voice that consistently exposed the flawed GST regime.

“Even Congress-ruled states consistently demanded rationalisation of the flawed GST regime, fully aware that nearly 70% of the revenue loss from such a correction would fall on their own shoulders. Yet, we stood firm because it was about protecting our people from an unjust system.

Modi, however, continued to squeeze every drop of sweat and money from ordinary Indians for eight years. Ultimately, he was forced to bow and rationalise GST, but even then, he found a way to fill the Union Government’s coffers through cesses,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Modi has perfected the art of spinning failure into triumph. Every time his government stumbles, he dresses it up as a great achievement.

He shamelessly steals credit for the hard-earned progress of Congress governments and the tireless efforts of our states, while his own record stands exposed as hollow promises and empty slogans,” Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah said that democracy itself was under siege, alleging that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the RSS have throttled the very spirit of the Constitution—liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice.