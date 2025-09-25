Karnataka govt nominates chairpersons to 39 boards

BENGALURU: After much delay, the Congress government in the state on Wednesday appointed party leaders and workers as chairpersons to the 39 different boards and corporations.

Shivleela Vinay Kulkarni, wife of former minister and Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni who was jailed in an alleged murder case, has been appointed as the chairperson of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Shivleela succeeds her husband.

While, Vodaal Jagadeesh has been appointed as the chairperson of Bio-Diversity Board, Congress spokesperson Lavanya Balal Jain has been appointed to Karnataka State Seed and Organic Certification Agency.

P Raghu has been appointed to Karnataka State Safai Karamchari Commission and former MLA SG Nanjaiaih Math has been appointed to Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Chairpersons to different community development boards were also appointed: MS Mutturaj (Savitha Samaja Development Corporation), Nanjappa (Madivala Machideva), Vishwas Das (Ganiga), Marioji Rao (Maratha), Mahesh (Kadugolla), Srinivasa Velu (Kumbara), and Daramanna Uppara (Uppara).