Karnataka HC refuses to stay ongoing social-educational survey, directs strict data confidentiality

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stay the ongoing Social-Educational Survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission of Backward Classes across the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi refused to halt the survey, stating, “We do not consider it apposite to interdict the survey,” while directing the Commission not to disclose the collected data, including to the state government.

The court emphasised that the survey data must be fully protected and kept confidential. It also directed the Commission to inform the public that participation is voluntary and that individuals are not obliged to disclose any information. Enumerators were instructed not to persuade participants who choose to withhold information.

Additionally, the court asked both the state government and the Commission to file affidavits detailing measures to safeguard the data.

The interim order followed petitions filed by Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha, advocate K.N. Subbareddy, and others, challenging the survey’s legality. The petitioners argued that the state lacks legislative competence to conduct the survey, as it falls within the central government’s domain, and claimed it violates the right to privacy.