Karnataka Police Band to get major upgrade, focus on Carnatic classical music

KOLAR: The Karnataka Police Band, renowned for its performances of both Western and Indian classical music, will be upgraded with greater emphasis on Carnatic classical traditions, DG and IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem said. The Mysuru Police Band, a key component, was historically known for its Carnatic orchestra alongside a Western-style palace band.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Saleem said, “The Karnataka band system is considered among the best. More attention will be given to the Carnatic classical style alongside Western music to preserve and showcase our cultural heritage. The team will perform in a grand manner during the ongoing Dasara festival.”

Saleem also addressed other initiatives in the state police. On the replacement of police caps, he said the current slouch hats will be replaced with navy blue peaked caps, with the tender process already underway and procurement expected to meet requirements in the lakh range.

Regarding policing, Saleem said the current beat system is effectively covering all areas, and the efforts of officers are being appreciated by the public. He emphasized that more attention is being given to protecting victims and witnesses, which is expected to improve conviction rates and ensure justice.

The DG and IGP added that the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) will soon be deployed to benefit multiple regions, and plans are underway to establish traffic police stations where needed, including proposals for Bangarpet and KGF.

Saleem’s remarks came during his inspections in Chikballapur, Kolar, and KGF regions, accompanied by Central Range IGP Labhuram and SPs B. Nikhil, Kushal Chowksey, and Shivanshu Rajut.