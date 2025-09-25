Karnataka’s exercise a census cloaked as survey: Centre

BENGALURU: Stating that the social-educational survey undertaken by the Karnataka government was a census cloaked as a survey, the Union Government on Thursday contended before the Karnataka High Court that the country’s constitutional scheme envisages a single authoritative census by the Centre under the Census Act.

Additional Solicitor General of India Arvind Kamat made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi while hearing a batch of petitions filed by Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha and others questioning the legality of the survey.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 will culminate on October 7.

Stating that the census provides secure and legitimate data processing, Kamat submitted that census questions are issued by gazette notification, whereas no such mandate exists for a state survey. A survey must be issue-specific, he said when the bench queried how to distinguish a legitimate survey from a census.

He also said that the Centre had already notified the commencement of the census, which also entails the enumeration of castes, and the exercise undertaken by the State Government to conduct a survey falls within the domain of the Union Government.