Mysuru mourns death of city’s literary son SL Bhyrappa

MYSURU: The death of novelist Dr SL Bhyrappa has not just left behind an irreplaceable void in Kannada literature but has also created a void in Mysuru’s own cultural identity.

Though born in Hassan district, Bhyrappa’s life and creative journey were deeply intertwined with Mysuru, as he was a resident of Udayaravi Road in Mysuru’s Kuvempunagar.

For decades, Mysuru’s intellectual climate nurtured the writer who would eventually author more than two dozen novels.

Beyond literature, Bhyrappa was a passionate voice for Mysuru’s cultural preservation. He was vocal against the commercialisation of the Chamundi Hills and ropeway projects and had even penned a letter to PM Narendra Modi to drop the plans. He also sought autonomous status for the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) in Mysuru.

“Bhyrappa had been residing in Kuvempunagar for the last four decades. He raised his voice on many occasions to keep away anti-social elements in the area and participated in many movements as well. He took part as a guest in cultural evenings of Kuvempunagar organised by Aniketana Trust and was also an audience,” recalled social activist and two-time corporator KV Mallesh about Bhyrappa—Mysuru’s literary son.