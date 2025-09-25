Rs 1,200-crore land grab scandal comes to light, linked to Karnataka minister

The fraud was exposed when a few determined landowners filed Right to Information (RTI) applications. The replies revealed that DLF had no legal ownership of the land. Despite claims of a 2018-2019 agreement between DLF and Bengaluru Divinity LLP, no such memo or legal transfer existed.

A formal communication from IGR KA Dayanand to Delhi (File No. F.10(6)/Miscellaneous/COS(HQ)/2016/2168, dated May 5, 2025) categorically confirmed that DLF had no legal claim over the land. The alleged ownership papers, as well as documents submitted to back it, were forged.

The situation escalated when Bengaluru Divinity LLP claimed that the land had been registered in Delhi under Section 67 of the Indian Registration Act, 1908. However, during an IGR review meeting on 12 August 2025, officials discovered that these claims were completely fraudulent.

The alleged registrations were never recorded in Delhi. Instead, the forged documents were fabricated in an office in Bengaluru. Memo numbers from JINOJA/OSD/02/2020-21 to JINOJA/OSD/17/2020-21 were found to be fabricated. These memos were officially cancelled under RGN 469/2024-25 E 37381, dated 20 September 2025, under the provisions of the Karnataka Registration Act, 1989, and applicable central laws.

Residents and developers have since gone public, claiming they are under constant fear and intimidation. Many allege threats from political operatives and are concerned that law enforcement and judicial processes are being subverted by the minister’s influence. Sources within the IGR’s office admit that officials are working under intense duress, and the minister could derail investigations and shield the culprits.

The Varthur Narsipura Site Owners’ Welfare Association, formed in 2018, had earlier moved court and secured a status quo order. However, many fear that clarificatory records and cancellation orders could still be overturned under political pressure.