Words fall silent...Karnataka's writers on SL Bhyrappa's passing

I have mixed feelings today. We all grew up reading his works. His earlier novels were brilliant – it was avant-garde and futuristic in some ways. In recent times, his ideology changed. Everyone has a right to have an opinion. Even he had the right to opine regardless of whether we agree or not. Whether you approve or protest, he was a personality you could not ignore. His passing is a big blow to the literary world. One by one, we are losing all our seniors like Girish Karnad, UR Ananthamurthy and KV Tirumalesh, who shaped the younger minds of our times and the modern Kannada literary movement. His early works, like Doora Saridaru, were something our generation idolised and worshipped. And you have to give credit to that. You cannot take that away from him.