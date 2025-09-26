Banu recalls Bhyrappa’s stay at her Hassan home for ‘Avarana’ research

MYSURU: Even as the country mourns the passing of novelist SL Bhyrappa, a little-known anecdote about his writing journey has now come to light.

After more than two decades, it has come to the light now that Bhyrappa had stayed for a considerable period at the residence of International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq in Hassan, immersing himself in the customs and lifestyle of a Muslim household, as part of his research for his novel Avarana.

Revealing this on a social media post, Banu also shared a photograph of a letter penned by Bhyrappa addressing her after his stay at her residence.

The revelation has gained particular resonance this week, as Banu inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara this year, while Bhyrappa’s death cast a pall of grief over the city he made home for decades.

The coincidence of these two events has prompted discussions in literary and cultural circles about the complex intersections of admiration, disagreement, and personal connection between two towering personalities of Kannada literature.

“In my younger days, I was a loyal reader of his works. But after he started writing his prejudices in his fiction, I stopped being as loyal as I used to be. I felt his writings were like a trained lawyer making a good argument of his case, using research to buttress his claims. I often asked myself as to who stole his creativity,” Banu wrote on her post.

While acknowledging her ideological differences with the novelist, Banu said that her memories of hosting him and engaging in long discussions remained warm and affectionate. “In his death, I feel that I have lost an emotional connection,” Banu added.