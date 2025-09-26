Borrowers’ helpline launched to aid farmers, labourers in financial distress in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The All-India Financial Borrowers Federation (AIFBF) launched on Thursday the Borrower’s Helpline, in partnership with Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI). By calling 080-45888789, borrowers in distress – especially farmers and daily wage labourers – can avail psychological assistance and financial advice.

Former Police Commissioner of Bengaluru Bhaskar Rao inaugurated the number by making the first call to it. As per data shared by AIFBF, 14 farmers commit suicide daily on a national basis due to debt-related distress. The organisation hopes that this helpline number will come in as a critical tool of intervention in this regard.

AIFBF has also written to PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging them to introduce borrower-friendly reforms “to empower women entrepreneurs and startups, strengthen Make in India (policy), boost $5 trillion GDP, and reduce Non-Performing Asset and farmer suicides.”

FKCCI president MG Balakrishna said, “I thank AIFBF for bringing us together to discuss this issue. Borrowers or not, they are tax-payers and nation-builders. We believe in building an ecosystem where borrowers are respected... they are an asset to this nation.”