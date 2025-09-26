CM Siddaramaiah announces memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru

BENGALURU: The demise of Padma Bhushan awardee S L Bhyrappa is a profound loss for the literary world, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while announcing that the state government will take steps to establish a memorial in his honour in Mysuru.
Speaking to the media after paying his last respects to Bhyrappa’s mortal remains kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said the memorial will honour the author’s legacy and reflect his lasting impact on Karnataka’s literary landscape. Calling Bhyrappa one of the greatest writers the state has produced, the CM said, “He never craved for awards, but considering his literary contributions, he truly deserved the Jnanpith.”
“Bhyrappa authored nearly 25 novels, many of which were translated into 40 languages, which is a rare feat. Though born in a small village and trained in philosophy, he developed a deep interest in literature, earning a worldwide readership,” Siddaramaiah added.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recalled his first meeting with Bhyrappa at the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Kanakapura in 1994, where the writer presided. “His style of writing is direct and outspoken. His philosophy serves as a guide to society, not just the literary world. He stepped into literature at a young age,” he said.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra described Bhyrappa as a writer who brought global recognition to Kannada literature. “His thoughts reflected patriotism and his novels were full of the quest for truth.
After I became BJP President, I visited his residence in Mysuru to seek his blessings. His passing is an irreparable loss to his family, crores of Kannada literary fans and the country,” he said.
Noted film director T S Nagabharana also paid his respects, calling Bhyrappa a multifaceted personality. “Though he has departed physically, he will continue to live through his works. Kannadigas will always remember him,” he said.
Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhara Kambara, actress and MLC Umashree, actress Tara Anuradha and several other figures from the world of Kannada literature, cinema and politics joined fans and admirers to bid farewell to the writer.
Bhyrappa’s mortal remains were later taken to Mysuru.