CM Siddaramaiah announces memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru

BENGALURU: The demise of Padma Bhushan awardee S L Bhyrappa is a profound loss for the literary world, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while announcing that the state government will take steps to establish a memorial in his honour in Mysuru.

Speaking to the media after paying his last respects to Bhyrappa’s mortal remains kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said the memorial will honour the author’s legacy and reflect his lasting impact on Karnataka’s literary landscape. Calling Bhyrappa one of the greatest writers the state has produced, the CM said, “He never craved for awards, but considering his literary contributions, he truly deserved the Jnanpith.”

“Bhyrappa authored nearly 25 novels, many of which were translated into 40 languages, which is a rare feat. Though born in a small village and trained in philosophy, he developed a deep interest in literature, earning a worldwide readership,” Siddaramaiah added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recalled his first meeting with Bhyrappa at the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Kanakapura in 1994, where the writer presided. “His style of writing is direct and outspoken. His philosophy serves as a guide to society, not just the literary world. He stepped into literature at a young age,” he said.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra described Bhyrappa as a writer who brought global recognition to Kannada literature. “His thoughts reflected patriotism and his novels were full of the quest for truth.