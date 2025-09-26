Confusion over SL Bhyrappa’s last rites after will surfaces during public homage

MYSURU: Drama unfolded during the public viewing of the mortal remains of celebrated writer and novelist SL Bhyrappa at the Kalamandir premises in Mysuru on Thursday. The body, which was brought from Bengaluru earlier in the day, was kept for the public to pay homage.

However, the solemn atmosphere turned tense following claims about a will the writer had reportedly executed regarding his final rites.

The public viewing and final farewell to the ‘Saraswathi Samman’ was going on in a routine manner till 5.30pm, when it was marred by confusion after a copy of his will surfaced, detailing his wishes regarding his last rites.

The will went viral on social media and was circulated among his readers and fans. Bhyrappa had allegedly executed the will in July 2025, at the office of the Additional Sub-Registrar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, stating that his two sons, Uday Shankar and Ravi Shankar, should not perform his last rites.

Uncertainty prevails over cremation

Instead, Bhyrappa had clearly instructed that his cremation should take place in Santeshiwara village of Channapatna taluk in Hassan district, and his final rites must be performed by Sahana Vijayakumar, a resident of Mylasandra.