Dharmasthala case: Kin of ‘missing’ man from Tumakuru meets SIT

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Dharmasthala case has obtained information regarding a ‘missing’ person from a family in Tumakuru district. This happened due to the discovery of a driving licence alongside human remains at Banglegudde during a site inspection.

The SIT recovered the driving licence of one Adishesha Narayana, from Gubbi in Tumakuru district, who allegedly went missing in 2013. He was employed in a bar and was last seen on October 2, 2013. Speaking to reporters outside the SIT office in Belthangady, his family members recalled that he frequently departed without notifying anyone and would return after several days. “We did not file a missing person’s report. The police have sought information regarding his whereabouts and have requested us to return for a DNA test,” said a family member.

Previously, the identity of one of the skulls was established following the discovery of an identity card belonging to one UB Aiyappa from Kodagu. Jeevan, son of Aiyappa from Kodagu, visited the SIT office once again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old complainant, a former sanitation worker, has recorded a statement under Section 183 for the second time, with the completion of statement recording expected by September 27, as the court has mandated his appearance. Meanwhile, a resident of Belthangady, Shashiraj Shetty, has lodged a complaint with the SIT, urging action against people who have purportedly filed complaints with it while claiming to be witnesses.

“Sujatha Bhat has made unfounded assertions. The mother of the late Sowjanya has requested brain mapping of the complainant. This is nothing short of a conspiracy orchestrated by Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Girish Mattannavar, Jayant T, and others to tarnish the reputation of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala,” he said.