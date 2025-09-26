Farmers told to lease land for solar project for stable income in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (BESCOM) Managing Director N Shivakumar on Thursday said that farmers should support the Kusum-C scheme, by leasing their land for the project, from which they can also earn a steady annual income.

He said the scheme aims to ensure adequate daytime power supply for agricultural pump-sets. Speaking at the Seva Parva celebrations in Tumakuru, as part of the national initiative, Shivakumar said: “PM Kusum-C scheme is a boon for farmers, especially those in the plains or dry regions. The government is providing adequate support for implementing the scheme. However, there is a shortage of land. In places where government land is unavailable, farmers should give land leases themselves.”

He said there is a high demand for electricity for agricultural activities and pump-sets in Tumakuru, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts. The government is focusing on these areas to ensure reliable, daytime electricity for farmers directly from solar-powered substations.