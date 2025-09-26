Karnataka cabinet clears KJ George in DySP Ganapathy suicide case

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday accepted the Justice KN Keshava Narayana Inquiry Commission report stating that there was no evidence against Energy Minister KJ GeorgeEnergy Minister KJ Georgein the suicide of DySP MK Ganapathy in a lodge in Madikeri in 2016.

The cabinet, however, rejected the commission’s recommendation of departmental enquiry against the then IGP AM Prasad and senior IPS officer Pranav Mohanthy, who had handled the investigation into the suicide.

“The cabinet has decided to partially accept the commission’s report and fully accept the former DGP MK Srivastav study report that there was no need to accept the former’s recommendation for a departmental enquiry against the officers. The case is closed now.

Both the commission and the study report have clarified that there was no evidence against George, then home minister, and the officers. The CBI had also given a clean chit to George,” clarified Law Minister HK Patil.

On July 7, 2016, Ganapathy had committed suicide in a lodge room after giving an interview to a private TV channel accusing George and the two IPS officers of harassment.