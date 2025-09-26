Karnataka gets skilling policy, to invest Rs 4.4K crore for seven years

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved the much-awaited Karnataka State Skill Development Policy 2025-32 to integrate all skilling initiatives under a common vision strategy at an estimated budget of Rs 4,432.5 crore for seven years.

In the absence of a formal policy, the state’s skilling efforts were often fragmented across multiple departments with a growing demand for a skilled workforce to meet state, national and global needs, according to the policy draft.

The state government had created a skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department on September 24, 2016, with the objective of bringing skill development programmes of various departments under a single umbrella by converging its resources and facilities.

Policy goals