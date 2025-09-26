Karnataka gets skilling policy, to invest Rs 4.4K crore for seven years

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved the much-awaited Karnataka State Skill Development Policy 2025-32 to integrate all skilling initiatives under a common vision strategy at an estimated budget of Rs 4,432.5 crore for seven years.
In the absence of a formal policy, the state’s skilling efforts were often fragmented across multiple departments with a growing demand for a skilled workforce to meet state, national and global needs, according to the policy draft.
The state government had created a skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department on September 24, 2016, with the objective of bringing skill development programmes of various departments under a single umbrella by converging its resources and facilities.
Policy goals
Position Karnataka as a premier hub for skilled workforce and aim for a $1 trillion economy by 2032.
Focus on lifelong learning, reskilling and upskilling to keep pace with changing technologies and industry needs.
Integration of vocational education within schools, higher education and universities through credit-based programmes.
Strong emphasis on industry collaboration, including apprenticeships, industry-led training, and ITI adoption.
Special attention to equity and inclusivity, with targeted interventions for women, persons with disabilities, marginalized communities, urban poor and the informal workforce.
Strengthen infrastructure through modernisation of ITIs, expansion of GTTCs and setting up rural and urban skilling hubs.
Leveraging digital technologies and Al-driven tools for training, assessment and career guidance through a unified digital portal.
Focus on international workforce mobility with global certifications, migration support and specialised training.
Establish a robust monitoring and evaluation framework with 5% of scheme budgets earmarked for M&E.
CABINET’S OTHER DECISIONS
Approval for the collection and disposal of 100,000 tonnes of building and construction material debris
Implementation of adaptive traffic signals at 110 junctions under the Karnataka State Road Safety Fund at 56.45 crore in Bengaluru
Approval for DPR to provide 2nd phase of UGD to Channapatna town (Bangalore South dist) at `128.74 crore
Development and implementation of Integrated University and College Management Software Version 2 (UUCMS-V-2.0) at `40.29 crore
Expansion and modernisation of the State Fire and Emergency Services Department under the 15th Finance Commission Scheme of the central government at `329.00 crore
Fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh each to 10,450 Gram Sahayaks, on par with Anganwadi workers, under the revenue department in rural areas
Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to protect interests of both the owners and the lessees of industrial properties
Basic residential/non-residential facilities required for two newly- established IRB forces under the Karnataka State Reserve Police Unit at `60 crore
Purchase of robotic medical equipment by the Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, Bengaluru at Rs 20 crore
Operation and maintenance of 40 MLD tertiary treatment plant at IT Industrial Area, Devanahalli, at Rs 45 crore
5 MLD capacity Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station at Sadarmangala, the 3.5 km-long Ductile Iron pipeline for 5 years, operation and maintenance of 90 MLD capacity Bellandur Waste Water Treatment Plant at Rs 23.36 crore, 20 MLD Used Water Treatment Plant at Horamavu at Rs 15 crore
FUND boost
Budget: Rs 4,432.5 cr for 7 yrs
ADB funding: Rs 1,386 cr
PPP model: Rs 410 crore
KKRDB, KMERC and NABARD: Rs 904 cr
Continuing schemes irrespective of policy provisions: Rs 807 cr
Department of electronics, IT, BT and S&T: Rs 38.5 cr
Additional budget required: Rs 887 cr