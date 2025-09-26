Man faces death sentence after Belagavi POCSO court finds him guilty of rape and murder

BELGAVI: In a landmark verdict that underscores the gravity of crimes against children, the Belagavi District POCSO Court here on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old man to death for the brutal rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in 2019. The crime has been described as "barbaric" and one that "shocked the collective conscience of society."

The convicted man, Bhartesh Ravasab Mirji, a resident of Paramanandawadi in Raibag taluk, was found guilty on all counts, including rape, murder, and destruction of evidence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The harrowing incident occurred on October 15, 2019. The minor victim had left her home around 5:30 pm to buy a chocolate from a nearby shop close to the Basavanna Devaru Temple. When she did not return, her family began a frantic search.

Her father, the complainant in the case, stated that upon returning from the fields with his wife, he was informed that their daughter had gone to the shop but had not come back. After checking with the shopkeeper, who confirmed the girl had bought a chocolate and left, and scouring the neighbourhood and fields to no avail, the family approached the Kudachi Police Station.