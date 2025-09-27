Apply for new ration cards from October: Karnataka minister Muniyappa

UDUPI : Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs KH Muniyappa said on Friday that people can start applying for ration cards from October.

Addressing reporters here, he said revision of BPL cards will be completed by then. During the recent survey of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 7.70 lakh ration cards were identified as ineligible. These 7.70 lakh ration card holders in Karnataka will be shifted from the BPL category to APL.

Successive governments kept issuing BPL cards to people without any check. “States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala do not have more than 50% BPL cardholders as per an assessment. But Karnataka has more than 75%. Despite being a developed state, Karnataka has 1.28 crore BPL and Antyodaya card holders.

Hence, the revision of BPL cards is on in the state,” he said. He said if ration cards have been erroneously changed from BPL to APL, such beneficiaries can apply for BPL cards. Foodgrains will be supplied to them within a day.

After revision, a window will be opened for new applications for ration cards, Muniyappa said.