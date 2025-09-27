Archbishop Peter Machado welcomes socio-economic survey, urges inclusion of caste-linked Christians

BENGALURU: Welcoming the socio-economic survey being carried out by the state government, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado has left the decision of adding ‘caste’ to Christian community members.

The Archbishop underlined the advantages of the survey, stating it will help identify the real beneficiaries of the government’s economic and social welfare policies. It will provide a clear classification of different caste groups, enabling the framing of policies and programmes that are just, inclusive and need-based. It will assist the state in correcting disparities and ensuring that the weakest and most marginalised truly benefit, he said.

The Archbishop is hopeful that the omission of certain castes linked to Christianity in the published lists will be restored after the final analyses of the survey.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Archbishop said community leaders never insisted on adding and identifying communities with a caste or sub-caste. During the socio-economic survey conducted by the Backward Classes Commission in 2015, members of the (Christian) community mentioned caste and sub-caste on their own. “However, their principal faith remains Christianity,” he added.

He expressed displeasure over opposition parties taking objection to caste and sub-caste, and other faiths linked within the Christian fold, and the government giving in.