Bhyrappa’s legacy sparks renewed interest among readers across generations

BENGALURU: The demise of celebrated Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa has brought attention again to the enduring popularity of his works, which have always been in steady demand.

For decades, his novels have sold consistently across Karnataka and beyond, earning him a loyal and ever-expanding readership.

From ‘Vamsha Vriksha’ and ‘Gruhabhanga’ to ‘Parva’, ‘Avarana’, ‘Naayi Neralu’, and ‘Mandra’, Bhyrappa’s works were known to sell like hot cakes.

“His books were always number one in sales, especially ‘Parva’, consistently in demand in both Kannada and English. Except for ‘Yaana’, which received mixed reactions, every title was widely acclaimed,” said Krishna, proprietor, Bookworm. “Bhyrappa’s novels never stayed on shelves for too long.

The moment we stocked them, readers would pick them up. His writing had that rare quality of connecting across generations, languages, and regions. Over the decades, we have seen college students, homemakers, professors, and even people outside Karnataka constantly asking for his books. That kind of demand is not created overnight; it is the result of a lifetime of trust that readers had in his storytelling.

Even today, the interest has only grown stronger, proving that Bhyrappa was not just a bestselling author, but a phenomenon in Kannada literature,” said Jameel Sawanna, owner of Sawanna Publication House.