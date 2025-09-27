Transport minister Ramalinga blames BJP for pothole muddle in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday held the previous BJP government responsible for the pothole muddle on Bengaluru roads. He said the previous government did not lay roads well and failed in ensuring proper maintenance.

“Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission has recommended action against officers responsible for the maintenance of roads. It is up to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to take a call on it. The filling of potholes is a routine process and apparently the blame comes on the ruling government,” the minister said.

“In the past, 17 people died due to accidents related to potholes. We had criticised the BJP government then as there were lakhs of potholes. The high court was monitoring the situation for two years and the then BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath was being summoned every month. During our tenure there has been no such a situation. The court is not monitoring us. The CM and DCM have said that the engineers of the respective wards are responsible and action will be taken against them,” he said.