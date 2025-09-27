Veerendra Heggade expresses relief, gratitude as SIT report on Dharmasthala allegations progresses

MANGALURU: Vendors and women devotees of the Dharmasthala village offered a special puja and Lalithasahasranama on Friday. Later, at a programme organised at Amruthavarshini Hall of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade, Hemavathi Heggade, Harshendra Kumar, and family participated.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Veerendra Heggade said, “I thank the state government for constituting the Special Investigation Team (SIT), due to which the truth is coming out. I’m reading several books, and I have read books by Siddaganga seer, who said service and dharma are our priority. I do not know why there is so much hatred and allegations. We are offering service, and it is this selfless service that has kept us healthy.

Dharmasthala and the villagers of Dharmasthala are not separate. You have seen to what extent we are targeted. I do not know why there is so much hatred towards me. Now I’m relieved and I’m thankful to all those who kept faith in me.

Lakhs of people have come here and shown solidarity. I have not hated anyone. I have hope, and we have not committed any mistakes. I am speaking with confidence since half of the SIT report has been received. I thank the government for protecting the sanctity.

Manjunatha Swamy and Annappa Swamy will take care of everything. We are on the path of truth, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Witness-complainant’s video with Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, in which he talks about Uday Jain, has been released on social media. In the video, the witness-complainant accuses Uday Jain of being a womaniser. Police have issued a third notice to Mahesh Shetty Timarodi in connection with the arms case in which he has failed to appear before the police. His anticipatory bail petition will be heard on Saturday.