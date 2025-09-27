Wipro Chairman Premji’s refusal to allow vehicles through Wipro campus underscores Bengaluru’s need for urban planning

A pretty little girl, who grew up into a beautiful woman, is today suffering from severe congestion in her body’s network of arteries and veins that transport blood. It’s called vascular congestion.

Her blood vessels have swelled, narrowing the passage through which blood flows. It can be treated, but there’s a problem that’s keeping treatment out of reach.

Specialists trained to treat her are kept away, while non-specialists call the shots. That stalls curing this “beautiful woman”, Namma Bengaluru.

The analogy should not be ignored. Roads are like arteries and veins through which blood flows smoothly only when they are unobstructed. The result of that happening is well known, and that’s precisely what is happening with Bengaluru.

The spurt in her growth, especially from the mid-1980s onwards, has taken the city’s population to about 1.43 crore now from approximately 34 lakhs then.

Her vehicle population has drastically risen from about 3.06 lakhs in the mid-1980s to 1.20 crore now. But the growth has not been matched with deservingly adequate road infrastructure.

Absence of scientific application of mind and poor geometry while designing roads, poor quality of material used in laying them, lack of quality footpaths, poorly designed flyovers, ineffective push to encourage citizens to take public transport, and the lack of disciplined motoring behaviour, have cumulatively led to severe traffic congestion across Bengaluru.