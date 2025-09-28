Bengaluru-Mumbai to get second superfast train soon: MP Tejasvi Surya

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Railways has approved a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai, fulfilling a three-decade-old demand of rail users.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who revealed this here on Saturday, said the new service to be launched soon would provide a faster and more affordable travel option between the two economic hubs.

Surya said despite Bengaluru and Mumbai being two of India’s most important economic hubs, they have only one express train, Udyan Express, which takes over 24 hours to reach its destination in either direction.

“We now have only one superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Last year alone, over 26 lakh people travelled by air between the two cities. The new train service will make travel more affordable and convenient for lakhs of people,” Surya said.

Confirming the new service, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the expansion of the Bengaluru and Mumbai stations has made this service feasible. “Very soon, we will be starting this superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai,” he added.

However, the Ministry of Railways is yet to provide details such as journey time, route and timings of the train.