Corruption has doubled, contractors’ association tells CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) has alleged that the rate of corruption under the Congress-ruled state government has almost doubled compared to the previous BJP regime.

The association, in a hard-hitting letter dated September 25, addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that KSCA fought against corruption and that it was also instrumental in helping the Congress to come to power.

KSCA President R Manjunath and General Secretary GM Ravindra, who signed the letter, alleged that the government has failed to clear the long-pending dues of contractors for nearly two years.

The charges in the letter could come as a setback and major embarrassment to the state government, as the Congress ran an aggressive campaign against then BJP government with its ‘PayCM’ and ‘40 per cent commission sarkara’ campaigns, which dented the BJP’s chances of retaining power in the state assembly elections in 2023.

“When you (Siddaramiah) were the leader of the opposition, you had said that no commission would be asked to clear bills if your (Congress) party comes to power. However, we regret to inform you that compared to the previous government, the commission has doubled in eight departments that execute projects,” Majunath said in the letter.