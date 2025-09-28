Fact-finding panel of BJP blames Karnataka government for communal clashes in Maddur

BENGALURU: The BJP ‘Fact-Finding Committee on the recent communal clashes in Maddur in Mandya district during the Ganesha procession stated that it was not a spontaneous eruption of local tension but the inevitable consequence of deep governmental negligence, intelligence failure, and politically motivated inaction. “As custodians of law, order, and secular principle, the Congress government in Karnataka must be held accountable for letting vote-bank calculus override the safety of citizens,” the report read.

The report stated that there is no indication that any advance intelligence input was acted upon or even collected regarding the risk of stone-pelting or confrontation. The report also stated that those arrested are from different areas and not from Ram Rahim Nagar in Maddur and that indicates a premeditated conspiracy to create violence.

The report recommended stringent legal action against the accused, reforming intelligence units, pre-approved route plans for all religious processions, especially those crossing sensitive areas, and ensuring that police is free from political interference. “The Maddur incident... is a glaring indictment of governance that places political convenience over the safety of citizens. When intelligence is silenced, leadership remains passive, and law enforcement is constrained by politics, violence becomes not an aberration but a certainty. Congress government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, has exhibited systematic inertia,” said BJP.