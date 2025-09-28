Karnataka govt’s objective is to bring out truth in Dharmasthala case: Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the State Government’s only objective in the Dharmasthala case is to bring out the truth.

Shivakumar said that he will comment on the issue after the investigating team submits its report to the government. “I have seen Veerendra Heggade’s statement. There is no point in responding to it before the investigation report comes out. People may make political comments, but I can’t talk like that being part of the government. The CM or the Home Minister will issue a statement once the report comes and then I will talk about it,” he said, responding to a question on Heggade’s statement thanking the government for constituting the SIT due to which the truth is coming out.

Shivakumar refused to talk about the PIL quashed by the Supreme Court. “The PIL has been quashed. I know the court has rebuked those who had filed the PIL. But nobody is talking about the court’s ruling. We know that the skull has been taken to Delhi. Let the report from the investigating team come officially and then I will comment,” he said, responding to a question whether action will be taken against those trying to mislead the government.